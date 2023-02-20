(Mass Appeal) – Have you heard of mole? If you have, get excited because we’re cooking it! If not, it’s a classic Mexican dish, and Cathie Cappa, from Auntie Cathie’s Kitchen, is here to teach us how it’s made.

Chicken Mole with Tortilla Strips

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 small onion, coarsely chopped

1 medium garlic clove, minced or 1/2 teaspoon jarred minced garlic

1 4- to 4.5-ounce can diced green chilies, drained

1 to 3 chipotle peppers canned in adobo sauce, plus 1 tablespoon sauce

2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder

1 tablespoon dark brown sugar

1 10.5-ounce can fat-free, low-sodium chicken broth

1 8-ounce can no-salt-added tomato sauce

2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts, all visible fat discarded, cut into bite-size pieces

4 8-inch corn tortillas, cut into 1/2-inch strips

1/2 cup fat-free or low-fat sour cream

2 tablespoons chopped green onions (green part only) (optional)