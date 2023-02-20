(Mass Appeal) – Have you heard of mole? If you have, get excited because we’re cooking it! If not, it’s a classic Mexican dish, and Cathie Cappa, from Auntie Cathie’s Kitchen, is here to teach us how it’s made.
Chicken Mole with Tortilla Strips
Ingredients:
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 small onion, coarsely chopped
1 medium garlic clove, minced or 1/2 teaspoon jarred minced garlic
1 4- to 4.5-ounce can diced green chilies, drained
1 to 3 chipotle peppers canned in adobo sauce, plus 1 tablespoon sauce
2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder
1 tablespoon dark brown sugar
1 10.5-ounce can fat-free, low-sodium chicken broth
1 8-ounce can no-salt-added tomato sauce
2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts, all visible fat discarded, cut into bite-size pieces
4 8-inch corn tortillas, cut into 1/2-inch strips
1/2 cup fat-free or low-fat sour cream
2 tablespoons chopped green onions (green part only) (optional)
- Heat the oil in a large stockpot over medium-high heat, swirling to coat the bottom. Cook the onion and garlic for 1 to 2 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in the green chiles, almonds, chipotle peppers, adobo sauce, cocoa powder, and brown sugar. Stir in the broth and tomato sauce.
- Using a hand blender or immersion blender, puree the mixture in the pot. (Alternatively, puree the mixture in a food processor or blender and return to the pot.) Bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat to low and simmer for 5 minutes.
- Stir in the chicken. Simmer for 8 minutes, or until the chicken is no longer pink in the center, stirring occasionally.
- Meanwhile, preheat the broiler.
- Put the tortilla strips on a baking sheet. Broil the tortilla strips about 6 inches from the heat for 2 minutes. Stir. Broil for 1 minute. Stir. Broil for 1 to 2 minutes, or until the strips start to turn crisp and golden. Remove from the broiler. (Some strips will be partly soft.)
- Reserve about one-fourth of the tortilla strips for garnish. Put the remaining tortilla strips and 3/4 cup mole in each bowl. Top with sour cream, green onions, and reserved tortilla strips.