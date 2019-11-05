Learn how to spruce up your life with the perfect color palette

(Mass Appeal) – Is it time to spruce up your house – or even your wardrobe – before the start of the holidays? Adding color maybe a good place to start. Joining us with useful advice is Loryn Engelbrecht, owner of Loryn Designs.

Color can be overwhelming and it’s difficult to find a creative combination. Engelbrecht suggests one of three ways to use color to keep things simple.

First there’s monochromatic colors, which are all variations on the same color and look soothing and calm. Second, analogous colors are three different colors that are positioned next to each other on the color wheel. Finally for third is complementary colors, which incorporate colors that are opposite on the color wheel. This can be tricky, so Engelbrecht suggests using the contrasting color sparingly.