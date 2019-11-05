1  of  2
Breaking News
Jackknifed tractor trailer blocking part of Rt. 202 in Holyoke Judge orders vape ban lifted for medical marijuana users

Learn how to spruce up your life with the perfect color palette

Mass Appeal

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Mass Appeal) – Is it time to spruce up your house – or even your wardrobe – before the start of the holidays? Adding color maybe a good place to start. Joining us with useful advice is Loryn Engelbrecht, owner of Loryn Designs.

Color can be overwhelming and it’s difficult to find a creative combination. Engelbrecht suggests one of three ways to use color to keep things simple.

First there’s monochromatic colors, which are all variations on the same color and look soothing and calm. Second, analogous colors are three different colors that are positioned next to each other on the color wheel. Finally for third is complementary colors, which incorporate colors that are opposite on the color wheel. This can be tricky, so Engelbrecht suggests using the contrasting color sparingly.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Contact Mass Appeal

Trending Stories