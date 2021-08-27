Learn how you can save a life

(Mass Appeal) – Edward Saundry, Instructor of Training Services with the American Red Cross, joins our show today in three interviews to talk about saving lives.

In the first discussion Ed talks how timeliness saves lives and the importance of recognizing and responding properly to emergencies.

Our second conversation with Ed reviews CPR, Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation. This is a tool any person can learn which can be used to keep a person alive until professional medical help arrives.

Lastly, we learn some of the risk factors for choking, how it is a common cause of injury and death in children especially younger than 4, and the steps of how to do back blows and abdominal thrusts in case you find yourself in a position to help.