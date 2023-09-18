(MASS APPEAL) – If you visit any of the Dingle Peninsula businesses at the Big E, it’s like you’re taking a trip to Ireland as this area incorporates the culture, education, trade and tourism. I’m here with Caroline Boland of the Dingle Peninsula Tourism Association to get a better understanding of what’s offered here.

They will be at the Big E for the entire length of the fair, located in the Young Building. To learn more you can visit them on their website.

Sponsored by: The Greater Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau