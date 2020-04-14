Breaking News
Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 957 deaths reported out of 28,163 cases of COVID-19
Closings and Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Learn skills to become more adaptable through online workshops

Mass Appeal

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Mass Appeal) – How do you handle change? Over the last few weeks, we’ve all had to adapt to lots of changes in our lives due to Covid-19. Learning how to improvise is a great skill for life in general. Happier Valley Comedy normally teaches comedy improv classes but they’re now offering online workshops that can help in personal development. Pam Victor tells us more.

Improvise Into the Unknown takes place online on Friday, April 17th from 3:30 PM – 5 PM. Let’s Get Happier is on Saturday, April 25th from 7 PM – 8:30 PM.

For more information, visit www.HappierValley.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Contact Mass Appeal

Donate Today