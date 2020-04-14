Learn skills to become more adaptable through online workshops

(Mass Appeal) – How do you handle change? Over the last few weeks, we’ve all had to adapt to lots of changes in our lives due to Covid-19. Learning how to improvise is a great skill for life in general. Happier Valley Comedy normally teaches comedy improv classes but they’re now offering online workshops that can help in personal development. Pam Victor tells us more.

Improvise Into the Unknown takes place online on Friday, April 17th from 3:30 PM – 5 PM. Let’s Get Happier is on Saturday, April 25th from 7 PM – 8:30 PM.

For more information, visit www.HappierValley.com.