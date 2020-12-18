Learn to make a flank steak rollatini with Buckley Healthcare Center

(Mass Appeal) – Buckley Healthcare Center in Greenfield is the home of Seasons Restaurant, where residents can enjoy a tasty meal. Chef Mike Harrison from Seasons Restaurant shows us how to make an herb-encrusted flank steak rollatini.

Chef Harrison also tells us some innovative ways that Buckley is helping both staff and residents during the pandemic. We learn about their clever use of electronics to help engage with residents, including a game called “walkie-talkie bingo”.

Buckley Healthcare Center is located at 95 Laurel Street in Greenfield. They can be reached by phone at (413) 774-3143 or visit them online at www.buckleyhealthcare.com.

Flank Steak Rollatini

Ingredients:

For the Steak:

2 lb Broccoli Robb stemmed, Slightly Blanched in Salted Water

1/2lb Panchetta sliced and Pan Seared

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 leek, white and light-green parts only, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 cup chopped fresh parsley

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper

1 2 1/4-to-2 1/2-pound flank steak, trimmed

1/4 pound crumbled Gorgonzola cheese

For the Crust:

3/4 cup breadcrumbs

3 teaspoons chopped fresh rosemary

3 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

3 tablespoons drained horseradish

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for brushing

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper

Prepare the stuffing for the steak: Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the leek and garlic and cook until soft, about 5 minutes. Remove from the heat, add the parsley and season with salt and pepper. Let cool. Butterfly flank steak and gently pound the steak with the flat side of a mallet or heavy skillet until 1/4 inch thick. Lay out on a cutting board with the long side facing you and season with salt and pepper. Place theslightly blached broccolini evenly over the meat, leaving a 1-inch border all around. Top with the crumbled gorgonzola cheese & seared panchetta slices , then the leek mixture. Roll the meat away from you into a tight cylinder, tucking in the filling as you roll. Make the crust: Mix the breadcrumbs, rosemary, parsley, horseradish, olive oil, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and pepper to taste in a medium bowl until moistened. Brush the steak roll with a bit of olive oil and press the breadcrumb mixture over the top and sides. Tie the roll with twine in three or four places, making sure it’s not too tight (you want the crust to stay intact). Place the steak roll on a rack in a roasting pan and roast until the crust is golden and a thermometer inserted into the center registers 130 degrees for medium-rare, about 45 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board and let rest 15 minutes. Carefully cut off the twine, then slice the roll crosswise into 1-inch pieces.

