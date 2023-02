(Mass Appeal) – Tis the season of ceilis and the beautiful sounds of Irish music, and one of the hallmarks of traditional Irish music is the tin whistle. The Irish Cultural Center of Western New England recently held its first Tin Whistle for beginners workshop and it was a hit! Ellen Redman, musician and tin whistle instructor for the Irish Cultural Center, and Kathleen Doe, Events Committee member for the Irish Cultural Center, are here to show us how to play this classic instrument.