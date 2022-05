(Mass Appeal) – You all remember the song from the late 60’s called ‘Tiny Bubbles’ by Don Ho? Or ‘Tiptoe thru the tulips’ by Tiny Tim? Those were my first exposures to the Ukulele and, until recently, I had no idea how popular an instrument the Uke really is, which is why I’ve asked Chris Foe, Music Instructor at the Community Music School of Springfield, to come talk with me about the Ukulele.