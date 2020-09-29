Learning to live with Crohn’s and Colitis

(Mass Appeal) – One in 100 people find themselves with inflammatory bowel disease, a diagnosis that is lifelong and cannot be cured. Jenna Wilson from The Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation joined us today to talk about the steps the foundation is taking to help.

Wilson described Crohn’s and colitis, what people experience when they have it, and how they cope living with it.

She added the foundation is dedicated to finding a cure and is gearing up to raise money in a walk on Oct. 18. The walk is now virtual and more information can be found at CrohnsColitisFoundation.org/get-involved/fundraising-events/take-steps.