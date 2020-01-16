Leave it: Dog training tips to help control your pup’s impulses

(Mass Appeal) – There are lots of thing that we try and keep our dogs away from – just think of what would happen if they went after the medication you dropped on the floor! Caryl Rose Pofcher of My Dog LLC joined us to explain the “leave it” command and how you can teach it to your dog.

According to Pofcher, the key is consistency and reinforcing the dog’s positive behavior.

We learned two different techniques, both solid methods to help teach your dog to “leave it” rather than impulsive go after it..