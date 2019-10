(Mass Appeal) – A popular movie gets a musical makeover in Legally Blonde the Musical! Here to tell us more are actors Shealyn Berube and Michael Borges.

Legally Blonde the Musical starts on October 11th and runs through October 27th at Exit 7 Theatr, 37 Chestnut Street in Ludlow. Performances are at 8 PM on Fridays and Saturdays and 2 PM on Sundays. ASL interpreted performances will happen on October 20 and 25.

For more information, visit www.Exit7Players.org or call (413) 583-4301.