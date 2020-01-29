Lemon garlic chicken stir-fry makes a meal in minutes

(Mass Appeal) – Buckley Healthcare Center in Greenfield is home to the delicious Seasons Restaurant. Chef Mike Harrison joins us with his recipe for a stir fry that makes a delicious, quick option for dinner.

Lemon Garlic Chicken Stir Fry

Ingredients

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 onion finely chopped

1/2 pound asparagus

1/2 pound crinkle cut carrots

1/2 pound pea pods

3 garlic cloves minced

2 pounds boneless skinless chicken breasts cut into 3/4-inch pieces

2 tablespoon soy sauce plus more for seasoning

1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil

Kosher salt

Freshly ground pepper

1.5 tablespoon finely grated lemon zest

1.5 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

Steamed rice for serving

1 Bunch Scallion Sliced on Biases

Instructions

In a large wok or skillet, heat the olive oil. Add the onion and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until softened, about 3 minutes. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant. Add the chicken and cook over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until browned all over, 3 minutes. Stir in the soy sauce and sesame oil, season with salt and pepper and stir-fry until the chicken is cooked through, 3 minutes longer. Add asparagus, peapods and blanched carrots and stirfry for additional 3 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the lemon zest and lemon juice. Season with salt, pepper and soy sauce. Transfer the chicken to a platter, top with the sliced scallion and serve with rice.

