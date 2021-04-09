(Mass Appeal) – Ashley Tresoline from Bella Foodie is back to share her recipe for a Lemony Asparagus and Tomato Pasta.

Ingredients:

½ pound, whole grain or alternative pasta

4 tbs. olive oil

1 pound asparagus, trimmed and cut

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

2 lemons, zested and juiced

2 tbs fresh basil, chopped

2 tbs. fresh mint, chopped

1 cup parmesan cheese or pecorino Romano

Salt and Pepper to taste

Directions:



Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add salt before you add the pasta. Cook pasta to 2 minutes less than the package direction say. Stir the pasta occasionally. Once cooked drain but make sure you reserve ½ cup of the pasta water. In a large sauté pan heated over medium high heat add the olive oil. Once the oil is heated add the trimmed and cut asparagus, season with salt and pepper. Cook the asparagus until tender about 3-4 minutes. Once the asparagus is softened add in the cherry tomatoes and cook for 2 minutes until slightly slumped. Pour in ¼ cup of veggie stock or white wine and bring the sauce to a simmer. Once simmering lower, the heat to low and add the lemon juice and zest. Toss the sauce with the cooked pasta, pasta water and parmesan cheese until well incorporated. Top with fresh basil and mint.