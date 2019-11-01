Let’s Dance for a good cause with Pathlight

(Mass Appeal) – You are invited to Let’s Dance!, Pathlight’s 3rd annual dance competition and benefit. Jerrilis Capo, Faruma Williams, and Ashley Kohl tell us about this inspiring event.

Let’s Dance! will be a night full of dancing and celebration to support Pathlight’s enrichment programs for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Let’s Dance! is similar to Dancing with the Stars, only in this case the stars are people with disabilities served by Pathlight.

The Pathlight dancers are paired with noted community members, and together they create an original routine with a dance instructor. In addition to joyous dance performances, the event includes food, drinks, a silent auction, and awards, and the night ends with a dance party for all!

The competition is on Saturday, November 9th from 6:30 PM – 10 PM at the Sheraton Springfield, 1 Monarch Place in Springfield. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.PathlightGroup.org.