Life and family planning advice for those with PCOS

(Mass Appeal) – September is Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Awareness Month and Dr. Spencer Richlin, partner of Reproductive Medicine Associates of New England, joined is to talk about PCOS and how women with this syndrome are still able to cope and family plan.

According to Dr. Richlin, PCOS is a hormonal imbalance that can effect the ability to conceive. It can also increase a women’s chances for diabetes, contribute to abnormal facial hair growth, unexplained weight gain, and more.

Dr. Richlin said he helps many women family plan and live full lives despite the living with the syndrome. After regulating hormones and working on healthy lifestyle adaptations, most women are able to have the lives and families they want.