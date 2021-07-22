Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares her Summer wellness essentials

(Mass Appeal) – Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares some great summer wellness products!

Garnier’s Green Lab Serum Creams are three-in-one products that offer the potency of a serum, the hydration of a cream, and SPF 30.

Lotrimin’s preventative care line wants to help you step confidently wherever you go this summer.

WaterWipes are a summer staple! Made with just two ingredients (99.9% water and a drop of fruit extract) They are perfect for cleaning and hydrating your little one’s sensitive skin, wiping away summer’s sticky messes and so much more!

Visit LimorLoves.com for more information.

Segment Sponsored by Limor Media