(MASS APPEAL) – it’s officaially summer, which means we’re all spending more time outdoors, so here with some outdoor entertaining tips and summer essentials is lifestyle contributor Limor Suss.

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares Summer essentials.

Dorot Gardens pre-portioned garlic and herbs eliminate peeling, chopping and measuring, making it effortless to season and flavor your cooking.

Light + Fit introduces a new product to its Zero Sugar line with Zero Sugar Drinks.

Sponsored by: Limor Media