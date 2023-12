(Mass Appeal) – LiftTruck Parts and Service is celebrating their 35 year anniversary and are giving back to the local communities they serve by partnering with the Head Start programs in Holyoke, Chicopee, Springfield, and Brockton, and they want you to join in on the celebration by also helping out local families in need.

Here with more are Kara Sotolotto, Vice President at Lift Truck and Nicole Blais Executive Director of Head Start!