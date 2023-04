(Mass Appeal) – Since the dawn of time, all life has relied on Earth’s predictable rhythm of day and night. Plants and animals depend on Earth’s daily cycle of light and dark for life-sustaining behaviors, but humans have radically disrupted this cycle by lighting up the night. James Lowenthal, Professor of Astronomy at Smith College and the President of the Massachusetts Chapter of the International Dark-Sky Association, joins me to share more on the effects of light pollution.