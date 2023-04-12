WWLP
by: Patrick Berry
Posted: Apr 12, 2023 / 12:25 PM EDT
Updated: Apr 12, 2023 / 12:25 PM EDT
(Mass Appeal) – It’s always a fun day when the Zoo in Forest Park comes to visit Mass Appeal. Today, Emily Bowuer and Gabry Tyson from The Zoo in Forest Park are introducing us to Goostopher, their resident Canadian Goose.
