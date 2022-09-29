(MASS APPEAL) – There are nearly 30 million small businesses in the united states that make up almost 50% of US workers, and Amazon just hosted its third annual Amazon Accelerate Conference to bring together its community of selling partners and announce new resources to help sellers succeed.

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss attended the 2022 Amazon Accelerate conference in Seattle, which aims to enable the long-term success of Amazon selling partners by providing the most trusted shopping and selling experience, and by providing powerful solutions for accelerating business growth.

Visit AmazonAccelerate.com for more information.

Sponsored by: Limor Media