Limor Suss shares great Mother’s Day gift ideas

(Mass Appeal) – Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares great gift ideas for Mother’s Day.

Celebrate the Super Mom in your life with Baked by Melissa bite-size cupcakes wrapped in a limited edition Super Mom gift box.

Find everything you need for an extra special Mother’s Day at JCPenney and JCP.com.

Gift mom the Jennifer Lopez Promise Fragrance this Mother’s Day with a pink and gold handbag when you spend $55 or more from the Jennifer Lopez Promise Collection, available exclusively at Ulta.

Help mom elevate her morning and night brushing routine with Hello Products Good Morning + Good Night Fluoride-Free Toothpastes, the fastest growing natural oral care brand in the U.S.!

Visit LimorLoves.com for more information.

