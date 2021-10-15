Limor Suss shares some fang-tastic Halloween ideas

(Mass Appeal) – Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares some spook-tacular ideas for Halloween!

Want to catch a textbook front porch trick-or-treat scare? SimpliSafe’s Video Doorbell Pro is exactly what you need on the spookiest night of the year!

Klondike & Breyers Team Up To Help Parents Stop Swiping Their Kids’ Halloween Candy!

Get Halloween makeup ready with Lottie London’s Freckle Tint and Stamp Liner: Wing Edition

Garnier’s Micellar Cleansing Water is America’s #1 Micellar Water, with one sold every four seconds, is a powerful all-in-1 bi-phase cleanser that’s gentle to skin! 

Visit LimorLoves.com for more information.

Sponsored by Limor Media

