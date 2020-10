(Mass Appeal) – It has been 400 years since English colonists landed in North America. However, Native people lived in our area long before those settlers arrived. A, interfaith/inter-community live virtual program seeks to raise awareness of the plight of Indigenous people that continues today.

The program takes place on Sunday, October 18th from 2 PM – 4 PM. To learn more, visit www.interfaithamhers.org/400-years.