Mass Appeal broadcasted live from Holyoke Heritage State Park, where we explored it’s brand new spray deck and playground. We also planted a tree with the Greening the Gateway Cities initiative, and checked in with the Commissioner of the Department of Conservation and Recreation.

To find out if you qualify for a free tree, you can call (617) 626-1473.

For more information on the park, you can head to mass.gov/locations/holyoke-heritage-state-park