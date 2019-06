Mass Appeal broadcasted live from Six Flags New England for the opening of its brand new Cyborg Hyper Drive ride. Before those shenanigans, we tried a bevy of treats around the park, as well as drummed with the infamous street entertainers, the Trash Tones.

Six Flags New England is located at 1623 Main Street in Agawam.

For more information, you can head to SixFlags.com/NewEngland