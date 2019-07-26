Live from summer camp at the Springfield JCC

Danny returns to his camp counselor roots and explores summer fun at the Springfield Jewish Community Center.

STEM learning is a way to keep campers’ brains working during the summer when school is out. Sara Jorgensen demonstrates one DIY project; a hydroponic garden. Campers also enjoy creative projects. Carly Florence shows some campers how to make sand art with glue.

Summer camp is also a great time to be outdoors. Campers at the Springfield JCC enjoy a range of activities. Director of Camp Services (and former Mass Appeal host) Seth Stutman introduces us to Gaga Ball, a sport originated in Israel. Jimmy Rondinelli gives us a lesson in archery.

There’s also an obstacle course with a climbing tower. Can Danny reach the top in one minute?

You can learn more about camp at the Springfield JCC on their website, SpringfieldJCC.org.