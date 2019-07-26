Breaking News
Man identified in deadly motorcycle crash in Chicopee

Live from summer camp at the Springfield JCC

Mass Appeal

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Danny returns to his camp counselor roots and explores summer fun at the Springfield Jewish Community Center.

STEM learning is a way to keep campers’ brains working during the summer when school is out. Sara Jorgensen demonstrates one DIY project; a hydroponic garden. Campers also enjoy creative projects. Carly Florence shows some campers how to make sand art with glue.

Summer camp is also a great time to be outdoors. Campers at the Springfield JCC enjoy a range of activities. Director of Camp Services (and former Mass Appeal host) Seth Stutman introduces us to Gaga Ball, a sport originated in Israel. Jimmy Rondinelli gives us a lesson in archery.

There’s also an obstacle course with a climbing tower. Can Danny reach the top in one minute?

You can learn more about camp at the Springfield JCC on their website, SpringfieldJCC.org.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact Mass Appeal