Live from the Children’s Museum at Holyoke with a preview of reopening plans

(Mass Appeal) – The Children’s Museum at Holyoke is reopening on Tuesday, January 26th with new safety procedures and fun exhibits. Mass Appeal visits to get an update.

Susan Kelly is the Executive Director of the Children’s Museum, and she takes us through some of their plans to help ensure a safe play space. Purchase your timed admission in advance at ChildrensMuseumHolyoke.org. The museum will be closed for cleaning from noon-1PM daily. The museum has some new interactive exhibits including games that let kids see their digital designs come to life.

How can play help engage the senses? Virginia Longo is an Occupational Therapist at Purposeful Play Therapy Center. She shares her insight on how play improves body awareness and positioning.

Has all that playtime worked up your childrens’ appetites? Registered Dietician Jen Belanger shares two healthy and satisfying snack recipes that the little ones can help prepare. Find her recipes for Mini Banana Muffins and Crunchy Almond Oat Granola Bites down below.

The Children’s Museum at Holyoke is located at 444 Dwight Street in Holyoke. You can call them at (413) 536-7048 or visit online at www.ChildrensMuseumHolyoke.org.

Crunchy Almond Oat Granola Bites

Prep time: 10 minutes Chill time: 1 hour Makes about 12 bites (1″ diameter)

Ingredients

¾ cup rolled oats (uncooked)

½ cup chopped almonds

½ cup unsweetened shredded coconut

¼ cup dried cranberries

¼ cup white or dark chocolate chips (I prefer minis!)

2 Tablespoons chia seeds

1 Tablespoon honey

½ cup peanut butter or almond butter

Directions

1.In a medium mixing bowl, combine oats, chopped almonds, shredded coconut, dried

cranberries, chocolate chips, and chia seeds.

Mix in honey and peanut butter. For easier pouring and mixing, you can warm the peanut

butter in the microwave for 30 seconds. Mixture will be a bit dry. Using your hands, form 12-14 balls. The mixture will come together as you roll it

between your hands. If your mixture is too dry, add a little more nut butter. Refrigerate at least 1 hour to allow granola bites to set.

Recommended serving: 1-2 bites

Mini Banana Muffins

Prep Time: 15 minutes Bake Time: 12 minutes Makes 48 mini muffins

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups all purpose flour

1 1/2 cups whole wheat flour

1 teaspoon salt

