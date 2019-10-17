Live from the Connecticut Science Center: A close look at the new permanent exhibit “Our Changing Earth”

(Mass Appeal) – Mass Appeal was live from the Connecticut Science Center to get a look at the new permanent exhibit “Our Changing Earth”, which educates about climate change.

We met with Connecticut Science Center’s Tracy Shirer, who notes the exhibit uses data and real life examples to demonstrate how the climate and world around us is changing.

Shirer also noted that on Friday, October 18, Hartford’s Smartest Happy Hour will be taking place at the museum for those 21 and older. Running from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., this event also includes a discussion on climate change with renowned local experts.

Connecticut Science Center’s Spooktacular Weekend is this weekend – Oct. 19 and 20 – a great time for families in the Halloween spirit. Costumes are encouraged and there will be pumpkin decorating, a dance party and much more. The Spooktacular activities are included in the price of admission.

Lastly, Shirer spoke about the benefits of membership at the Connecticut Science Center. There are discounts on parking, restaurants, birthday parties and more.

The Connecticut Science Center is located at 250 Columbus Blvd. in Hartford. The phone number is 860-724-3623 and you can find them online at CTScienceCenter.org.

