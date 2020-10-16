Live from The Mount in Lenox

(Mass Appeal) – On Friday Mass Appeal took the opportunity to visit The Mount, the American novelist Edith Wharton’s home in Lenox.

First we met with Anne Schuyler, The Mount’s director of visitor services, who told us all about the life of this amazing woman, author of notable books such as “Ethan Frome,” “The House of Mirth,” and “The Age of Innocence,” the later of which was the winner of the Pulitzer Prize. Schuyler also told us about Wharton’s design influence on the house and gardens.

Next, Public Program Director Michelle Daly gave an overview of the exciting events and programs taking place at The Mount, including a Pop Up Bistro, creative writing workshops, and a “True Conversations” series with authors.

Finally, Robert Oakes, Ghost Tour guide, met us at the property’s stable, to tell us about the online ghost tours taking place this month and to give us some insight into the spooky sightings that have occurred on the property.

The Mount is located at 2 Plunkett St. in Lenox. You can find more details online at EdithWharton.org.