Live from the Thrive After 55 Wellness Fair

The 3rd annual Thrive After 55 Wellness Fair features more than 75 exhibitors, hundreds of raffle prizes, and informational speakers. Alanna brings us live to the fair to give us a taste of what it’s all about.

Sheila Magalhaes, owner of Heartsong Yoga shares what it’s like to be involved with a large group open yoga session. She also explains why yoga is so beneficial for adults entering their golden years.

Tim Depin from the MA Attorney General’s Office gives us some insight from his talk on avoiding common scams that are targeting seniors.

Kris Kozuch is an exhibitor with Honor Flight New England. She shares information on her organization and how they work to locate veterans and bring them to Washington D.C. to view the war memorials.

State Senator Eric Lesser is one of the sponsors of the wellness fair. He’s joined by Sandy Little to discuss how the fair provides a one-stop shop for seniors.