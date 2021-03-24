Live from the Zoo in Forest Park: Celebrating Oz’s 17th Birthday

(Mass Appeal ) – Mass Appeal took the show on the road today and spent the morning at the Zoo in Forest Park. We spoke about the zoo’s big opening day, the first weekend in April. We also helped celebrate Oz, the spotted leopard’s 17th birthday.

First we spoke with Executive Director Sarah Tsito about the Zoo’s mission and learn about ways to support the zoo.

Next we were joined by Caroline Adams and Gabry Tyson, who told us about the Zoo’s opening weekend April 3 and the Easter Eggstravaganza taking place on Saturday and Sunday.

Then we helped Adams put together a “birthday cake” for Oz, which was comprised of some of his favorite meats. Finally, Oz was fed the cake and some presents for his big day.