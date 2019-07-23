Live in Lenox: Exploring Tanglewood

Mass Appeal was live from Lenox today and had the wonderful opportunity to speak with the conductors, performers, and staff that help create the magical music and atmosphere of Tanglewood.

First we spoke with the Conductor of the Boston Pops Orchestra, Keith Lockhart. Lockhart shared with us some memorable moments from his career with the Pops, which started in 1995. He spoke about the Tanglewood on Parade event taking place today and also gave a brief tutorial on how he starts conducting a performance.

Next, we spoke with Linda Matchan, a senior publicist with Tanglewood. Matchan just started her career with Tanglewood, joining the organization after years of working as a reporter for The Boston Globe.

Thomas Wilkens, Conductor of the BSO Family and Youth Concerts, joined us to speak about conducting for a younger audience and the unique perspective it brings. He also told us about his role in this evening’s Tanglewood on Parade and the “Peter and the Wolf” by Prokofiev concert he is conducting at Tanglewood this Saturday.

We concluded our time at Tanglewood with Olivia Cosio, a mezzo-soprano Tanglewood Fellow. She told us how she discovered her voice and the exciting places her career is taking her.