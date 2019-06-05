Lobster cake with avocado jalapeno creme from Chandler Steakhouse at MGM Springfield

Executive Chef Kyle Beausoleil from Chandler Steakhouse at MGM Springfield shows us how to make this delectable creation!

MGM Springfield has an array of enticing restaurants and dining spots, including numerous new-to-market concepts ranging from specialty restaurants and fast-casual venues to in-room dining.

The name and location of The Chandler Steakhouse hold a special place in Springfield history. The restaurant is located in the former Union House Hotel – later renamed The Chandler Hotel – which was preserved as part of the development of MGM Springfield and incorporated into the new resort. Guests savor the finest seafood and steaks at The Chandler Steakhouse, which is helmed by Hell’s Kitchen season 14 winner, Meghan Gill. The restaurant offers American steakhouse classics and the freshest seafood while incorporating the best of what the New England community has to offer. Before or after a meal, visitors are invited to grab a cocktail in The Chandler’s chic bar and lounge area, where a curated mixology program entices revelers with creative libations.

Other dining options at MGM Springfield include:

Cal Mare: Award-winning chefs Michael Mina and Adam Sobel offer an Italian concept reminiscent of the vibrant seaside elegance of Italy’s Amalfi Coast.

Tap Sports Bar: With a 10-lane bowling alley, arcade, New England-inspired menu and beer garden, TAP delivers an unparalleled entertainment experience for sports enthusiasts.

South End Market: Located off Main Street, the Market features quick-casual dining spots such as Wicked Noodles, a pan-Asian restaurant; Jack’s Lobster Shack, offering lobster rolls and New England-style clam chowder; an all-American eatery at Bill’s Diner; and healthy options at the Hearth Grill. Additionally, guests can sit and sip at a Wine & Cheese bar or satisfy their sweet tooth at a Gelato & Espresso counter.

Food Truck Fridays: Every week throughout the spring and summer, “Food Truck Fridays” brings local eats to downtown Springfield from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The culinary bonanza will include three original concept food trucks from MGM Springfield, serving tacos, gelato and Asian-inspired dishes. A variety of other popular food trucks from across the region will be offered on a rotating schedule.

For more information, visit their website at www.mgmspringfield.com

Recipe for Lobster cake with avocado jalapeno creme

Avocado Jalapeno creme

1 cup Creme Fraiche

2 Jalapeno

1/2 avocado

1 tsp Lemon Juice

1/4 tsp salt

blister jalapeno on the grill then steep in a bowl cover with plastic wrap. Peel skins when cooled seed roasted jalapenos and place in a food processor with avocado, puree until smooth add crème fraiche into a mixing bowl then whip jalapeno puree into the crème add lemon juice and salt to finish, place in a squeeze bottle then serve

Lobster Remoulade

1 cup Mayonnaise

1/2 cup Sour Cream

1/2 tsp Worcestershire

1/4 tsp Tobasco

1/2 tsp Old Bay

1 tsp Dijon

1 Tbl Lemon juice

1/2 tsp Lemon zest

1/2 Tbl Fresh tarragon leaves

Mix all Ingredients in a large mixing bowl, place in a quart container and set aside.

Lobster Cake

1.25 lbs Lobster meat

1.75 Parker House Roll (diced)

1.75 oz Green apple

1/2 oz Panko bread crumbs

2 oz Clarified butter

1/4 oz Pea tendril

3 Lemon segments

1/2 Tbl Lemon juice and EVOO

in a large mixing bowl mix Lobster Remoulade with parkerhouse bread, to soften the bread incorporate lobster and diced green apples into the mix and fold together portion lobster into 4.5oz balls on a sheet pan spread panko bread crumbs through out place ring molds ontop of bread crumbs, throw lobster portions into ring molds, add panko to the top of the lobster portion and press with the bottom of a squeeze bottle sear lobster cake portions in clarfied butter on the flat top until golden brown on each side, place under the broiler until hot on a medium round plate place 5 dots of avocado crème onto the plate, place warm lobster cake on the plate in a small mixing bowl dress greens and lemon segments with lemon juice and olive oil. Place a top Lobster Cake

