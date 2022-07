(Mass Appeal) – A band that tours throughout southern New England has been invited to perform in Liverpool, England. They go by the name UnionJack, A British Invasion Band covering songs from The Beatles and Rolling Stones, just to name a few. They are one of two bands from the United States asked to attend International Beatleweek. To talk about this incredible accomplishment are four of the band members, Dave Lempke, Jim Brown, Michael Stutz and Greg Mitchell.