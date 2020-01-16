Local father shares how blood platelets saved his son as the 22News blood drive continues

(Mass Appeal) – Blood platelet donors are known as “cancer kickers” because this special type of donation is used to support patients through cancer treatment. Leo Mayo knows just how important blood donations are; his son Logan needed blood donations as he battled Leukemia at age 4.

You can give the gift of life this week at the 22News blood drive happening at the American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 150 Brookdale Drive in Springfield. The drive runs today until 7:15 and continues Friday 7:45 AM – 4 PM and Saturday 7:30 AM – 3:45 PM. Make your appointment online at www.redcrossblood.org or by calling (800) Red-Cross.