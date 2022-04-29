(Mass Appeal) – Biscuits and Gravy is a classic breakfast dish, but chances are you’ve never had it done like this! Chef John Slattery from chefjohnslattery.com is here to show us how to make Buttermilk Ramp Biscuits with Country Beef Breakfast Sausage Gravy!

Buttermilk Ramp Biscuits

1 3/4 cups all purpose flour

1 tbsp baking powder

1/4 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp salt

6 tbsps unsalted butter, frozen for 15 minutes

1/2 cup shredded cheddar

2 oz ramps, green parts only, chopped

1 large egg, cold

1/2 cup and 2 tbsps heavy cream, cold

4 tbsps salted butter for serving

Country Beef Breakfast Sausage

1 pound Ground Beef

2 teaspoons chopped fresh sage or 1/2 teaspoon rubbed sage,

1 teaspoon garlic powder,

1 teaspoon onion powder,

1/2 teaspoon salt,

1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper

Combine all ingredients in a large bowl and mix lightly but thoroughly. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium high heat until hot. Add sausage mixture; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 1/2-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally.

Gravy