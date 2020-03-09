1  of  2
Breaking News
East Longmeadow police searching for suspected bank robber First case of coronavirus confirmed in Clarksburg
Watch Live
Grand Princess expected to dock, release guests to medical care

Local help for families and patients with Alzheimer’s and dementia

Mass Appeal

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Mass Appeal) – A diagnosis of Alzheimer’s Disease or dementia can be overwhelming to process. The Alzheimer’s Association has a branch right in Springfield, and they’re available to help. Here to tell us more is Meghan Lemay from the Alzheimer’s Association.

Advice is available 24/7 through their Helpline for patients and families. That Helpline number is (800) 272-3900. You can also visit their website at www.alz.org. Or, for a direct link to the local branch, visit www.alz.org/MANH.

Segment sponsored by the Alzheimer’s Association

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact Mass Appeal

Trending Stories