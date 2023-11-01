(Mass Appeal) – The Mongol Derby is the longest and toughest horse race on Earth. It replicates a messenger system set up in the year 1224 in Mongolia that was designed to relay news and information across large swaths of Asia. For ten days each August, the Mongol Derby recreates this legendary system in a race of will and endurance, and it’s all done for charity to support the Steppe and Hoof.

Matt Perella, Founder & President of The Righteous Life Rescue Ranch in East Longmeadow has run this race and is here to talk about that and another long distance horse ride he just completed.