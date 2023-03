(Mass Appeal) – Historically, springtime is the hottest time for real estate buying and selling but lately, with interest rates all over the place and an extremely hot sellers market the last couple years, is this still the right time to buy or sell, and what is the current status of the real estate market? Jennifer Weller, a Licensed Real Estate Salesperson with The Aimee Kelly Crew of EXP Realty, is here to help you better understand the current housing market.