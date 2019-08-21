Local peaches shine in this easy fruit crumble recipe

(Mass Appeal) – Peach season has started, and you can use local fruit to make an easy peach crumble. Tinky Weisblat returns to bring us this beginner-friendly recipe.

Loving Local Peach Crumble

Cuisine: American

Course: Dessert

Servings: 6

Difficulty Level: Easy

Preparation Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

5 to 6 cups peach slices

1/4 cup sugar

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ginger (optional)

3/4 cup flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup (1/2 stick) sweet butter

1/2 cup brown sugar

Cooking Directions:

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Place the fruit in a 9-inch pie pan. (Make sure you have a cookie sheet under the pan; those peaches can be juicy!)

Sprinkle on the sugar and spices. Combine the flour and salt in a bowl. Cut in the butter with knives or a pastry blender. (Your hands will do in a pinch.) Add the brown sugar and mix again until crumbly.

Sprinkle this mixture evenly over the peaches, pressing down lightly. Bake for 30 minutes or until golden brown and crisp.

Special Diet (Place a * in front of any that apply):