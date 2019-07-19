Local professor shares his first-hand account of Apollo 11 from the NASA control room

Tomorrow marks 50 years since humans walked on the moon.

Dr. Don Wise, UMASS Professor Emeritus and the Chief Scientist and Deputy Director of NASA’s Apollo Lunar Exploration Office was in the control room at NASA when the mission launched. He recorded a journal in the moments before history was made. He joins us on Mass Appeal to read from his notes.

Before that Apollo 11 space mission, geologists did not know the composition of the moon. The samples of lunar rock taken during the mission contain the same type of materials as we have here on Earth. That leads some geologists to believe that the moon originated from the Earth. It’s a mystery that is still studied today, 50 years later.