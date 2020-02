(Mass Appeal) - Do you love chili or do you want to earn bragging rights with your own recipe? The Melha Shriners Sportsman Club Chili Cook-off is happening this weekend. Reigning chili queen, Debra Monday and Past Potentate Ray Turrini join us with details.

Melha Shriners Sportsman Club Chili Cook-off Saturday February 8, Noon to 3 pm at Clarion Hotel, 1080 Riverdale Street, West Springfield. So You Think You Can Cook? Well, here's a chance to put your chili where your mouth is. The Melha Shrine Sportsman Club challenges you a good old fashioned chili smack down on Saturday February 8, from Noon until 3:00 PM.