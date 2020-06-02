Local students recreate famous portraits for art class

(Mass Appeal) – Some teachers have been struggling with the online learning format, while others have found clever ways to inspire and teach. Melissa Vanheynigen, visual arts teacher at Westfield Intermediate School, falls in the latter category and had a wonderfully creative assignment for her 5th and 6th grade students.

Vanheynigen noted that many students don’t have the extensive supplies at home to create the art they do at school, so she charged them with a different type of assignment: to recreate a famous portrait.

The students learned about artists and portrait composition while they created their magnificent reproductions.