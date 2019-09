(Mass Appeal) – Chicopee High School’s choir will be taking the stage on Sunday with one of the world’s best-selling bands of all time, rock band Foreigner.

Chicopee High School Choir Director Deborah Salli lets us hear the students and shares with us how her group got this big opportunity.

You can watch Foreigner and the Chicopee High School Choir’s song on Sunday, September 29th at The Big E. The free concert starts at 7:30 PM in The Big E Arena and the choir will take the stage at about 8 PM.