Local students win public service announcement contest

(Mass Appeal) – A group of talented students from Springfield Conservatory for the Arts won a contest with their original public service announcement. Here to tell us more are two of those students, Noe Stanley and Dereck Valle.

The contest was a challenge for the Stop The Swerve campaign put on by Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni. The students created and produced their own 30 second spot to highlight the dangers of drunk and/or impaired driving.

You can see the students’ PSA playing frequently on 22News.