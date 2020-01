(Mass Appeal) – Geoffrey Gould from the Swift River Elementary School in Belchertown is a nominee for a Grammy Award which are handed out this Sunday.

Mr. Gould was nominated by one of his fellow teachers in the category of Music Education and he has successfully become one of only 10 nominees from a field, which at one point was 3,500 nominees. We chat with him about the unique ways he is bringing music into the lives of every young student in the school district.