(Mass Appeal) – Our local food shelters are desperately trying to keep up with the overwhelming increase in demand for food by many of our friends and neighbors in our local communities who are finding themselves needing help. The Sanders/White South Hadley VFW Post 3104 has seen this demand rise and has made it their mission to help out three local food providers. Mary Lou Guarnera, Executive Director of Neighbors Helping Neighbors in South Hadley, along with Dave Mendoza, the South Hadley VFW Post 3104 Commander, talk more about it.