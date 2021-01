(Mass Appeal) – If your New Year’s resolutions include some self-care, learn about the beauty, wellness, and health services offered at The Shot Shop in Enfield. Leah Kenney is a Physician Assistant and Owner of The Shot Shop shares more.

To learn about their services, call them at (860) 746-0007 or visit www.SSMedSpa.com.

Their office is located at 841 Enfield Street, Suite C in Enfield, CT.

Segment sponsored by The Shot Shop