Looking for a unique and cathartic experience? Check out a Smash Room

(Mass Appeal) – When emotions and stress runs high, you may want to get yourself over to a smash room for a cathartic release. Darcy Cook and Joe Ceccarelli from Smashit2 in Worcester shared with us not only the experience, but some of the benefits.

According to Cook, people visit smash rooms for a variety of reasons. General stress, overcoming cancer, breaking up with a significant other. It even makes for a good family bonding experience.

Ceccarelli demonstrated the protective equipment and the joy that comes from smashing stuff, including a huge TV. He also hurled baseballs at glass items – all in all a smashing good time!